Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
Sandra Haffeman Roebke

Sandra Haffeman Roebke Obituary
Red Granite - Sandra Haffeman Roebke, Red Granite, WI, 72 years young, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer. Sandy was surrounded by her family at her time of eternal life.

Sandy had a zest for life. She loved to cook and entertain. Her door was always open to her friends and family. No group was too big for Sandy to cook for. She was excellent at preparing any wild game. Her many years of bartending also made her quite the hostess to all who knew her. While at the Beachcomber in Oshkosh, she often opened on holidays and took food for those who didn't have families to share it with.

Sandy is survived by her partner of 32 years, Jeff Brunet; her son, Paul Roebke (Jennifer Dreidel); grandson, Payton Roebke; her stepsons, Andrew (Pam) Brunet and Corey (Brenda Yancy, fiancé) Brunet; grandsons, Coleman Brunet and Brayden Brunet; granddaughters, Haylee and Emily Brunet. Sandy is also survived by her sisters, Sue Haffeman Lang, Peggy (Dick) Forseth & Nancy (Steve) Haffeman Bertz, as well as many nieces & nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Lorraine & Franklin Haffeman and her two brothers, Gary & Mark Haffeman, as well as her niece, Kim Hamer Schelfhout

A memorial has been established. Condolences can be made to Paul Roebke c/o Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home 402 Waugoo Ave Oshkosh, WI 54901.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
