Sandra J. Roseboom
Oshkosh, WI - Sandra J. Roseboom, 78, of Oshkosh, passed away on August 27, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1942 in Manitowoc, WI a daughter of Thomas and Betty (Day) Gretz. She married Patrick Roseboom on September 23, 1994. Sandra graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. She had worked as a beautician for H.C. Prange Co., had owned a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, was a manager at Page Jewelry Stores and then worked as an independent sales representative for Disney and Enesco. She greatly enjoyed reading, sailing, boating, skiing and horseback riding.
She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband, Patrick; her father, Thomas Gretz of Sheboygan; two sons, Michael (Gabrielle) Munson of Oshkosh and Mark (Misty) Munson of Sheboygan; a brother, Terry (Robin) Gretz of Ft. Meyers, FL and a sister, Lori Gretz of Sheboygan. She is further survived by four grandchildren, Thomas and John Munson; Cole and Jack Munson; three step children, Patrick (Kathleen) Roseboom, Derek Roseboom and Leah Williams; three step grandchildren, Rachael, Ryan and Erin Roseboom. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Dr. with Rev. Tom Long officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until the time of service. Social distancing and masks are required. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
