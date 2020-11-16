Sandra KepplerOshkosh - Sandra "Sandee" (Brickham) KepplerDied on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center at the age of 81. She was born on January 22, 1939 to the late Thomas and Vivian (Brueske) Brickham. In 1961, Sandee graduated from Mercy School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Sandee also took numerous nursing/management course at UWO, Marian College, UW Madison, UW Marquette and Texas Women's University.Sandee was employed by Mercy Medical Center for 33 years, retiring in 1994. During her time at MMC, Sandee held many positions including instructor at Mercy School of Nursing, Staff Development Coordinator, Manager of Orthopedics, Pediatrics and Medical/Surgical units. Sandee always looked forward to getting together with the "Old 5 South Crew."Sandee had been a member of the St Raphael Church since its inception and for a time, served as a greeter. She also held memberships in Winnebagoland Wisconsin, National Nurses Association, National Association of Orthopedic Nurses, Maternal and Child Health Association, Mercy Alumnae Association as well as being part of the Royal Red Raspberries Red Hat Society.She married John Keppler July 1971 and he preceded her in death in 1987. Together they enjoyed the many lengthy road trips throughout most of the US and Canada.Sandee also enjoyed gardening in her yard, gold, theatre, and the symphony. She looked forward to her trips to Door County with her friend Pat. Sandee also enjoyed a lot playing at Oneida with her friend Bette. Above all she cherished the time she spent with her grandson Jason while he was growing up.Sandee acquired many new friends when she transitioned to apartment living. Whether it be sharing a movie night, happy hour, potlucks, and other activities, Sandee always enjoyed the company of her friends that were near and dear to her heart.The birth of her great grandchildren was Sandee's true happiness and joy. It radiated through her whole being. Sandee spent the last eight years making special memories with Ashton and Addy that would last them a lifetime. She loved them more than life itself.Sandee will be greatly missed by her grandson Jason and his wife Brooke, along with their children Ashton and Addison Keppler, as well as many close friends.She was preceded in in death by her parents, her husband and son Steven.Sandee wanted to thank John Bermingham for his wise counsel and help over the years, along with Steve Noffke.A prayer service for Sandee will be held at 5 PM at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitation will start at 3 PM until the time of service. Inurnment will be next to John in Lakeview Mausoleum, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.Jason and Brooke would like to thank the MMC ICU staff for the phenomenal care that they provided to Sandee as well as the calls of support to them. They would also like that thank Sharon Collins for the extraordinary friendship that she shared with Sandee. Sharon, you were ALWAYS there for grandma no matter what. You helped her in more ways than one can imagine. For this we deeply thank you!"God so loved the world that He gave us His only Son, that all who believe in Him might have eternal life." John 3:16