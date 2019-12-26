|
Sandra L. Roberts
Eldorado - Sandra (Sandy) L. Roberts, age 74, of Eldorado, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 after a yearlong battle with breast cancer.
Sandra was born on October 23, 1945 in Oshkosh, a daughter of Leslie and Genevieve (Combs) Brown. She grew up in Oshkosh, attended St. Mary's Catholic School, and graduated from Lourdes Academy. On October 21, 1967, she married Roland Roberts. In March of 1968 they celebrated the birth of their only child, Timothy.
Shortly after their marriage, Sandy and Roland started Roberts Trucking Inc. After Roland's untimely death in 1982, Sandy lead the business to grow into a large and successful company that was well known and respected by the cheese and food industry throughout the state and country. Sandy was a pioneer, being a women business owner in the trucking industry when very few women held roles of executive leadership. In 1999, Governor Thompson recognized her for being part of the top 100 women owned businesses in the State of Wisconsin. Sandy greatly enjoyed her daily business activities that included spending time in the office and chatting with employees, customers, and business friends. Sandy was actively operating the business up to the time of her death.
Sandy's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Sundays were reserved for long drives and special trips. She loved to shop, eat at quintessential restaurants, and drive around the countryside. She especially enjoyed site seeing trips to Door County, shopping trips to Milwaukee or Chicago, and many trips to the casinos of Northern Wisconsin. Sandy was a long time member of St. Mary's Mission Catholic Church in Eldorado, WI until it closed. After the closing, she joined St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Oshkosh, WI. Sandy was an active member attending mass and enjoyed participating in many other church activities.
She is survived by her son Timothy (Katrina Helmer) Roberts, two sisters Priscilla (Jim) Hinz, and Linda (Dennis) Wojahn. She is further survived by three sisters-in-law, Addie (Frank) Benard, Dawn (Steve Lindholm) Roberts and Carolee (James) Schultz. Her surviving family further includeds a niece, many nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. She will be dearly missed by her good friends Dan and Jean Sylvester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her mother/father-in-law and brother-in law Frank Benard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Rosendale Cemetery, Rosendale, WI at a later date. An informal lunch will be served during the visitation hours.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to her memorial. Memorial funds will be contributed to organizations supporting the well-being of cancer patients undergoing treatment.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic (of the Aurora Hospital, Oshkosh), the caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, and the staff of Evergreen Retirement Community.
Please check the website www.konrad-behlman.com for further updates, photos and notes from family and friends.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019