Sandra "Sandy" Pawlacyk

Sandra "Sandy" Pawlacyk Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Pawlacyk

Spring Lake / Neshkoro - Sandra "Sandy" Lee Pawlacyk, age 76 of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1943 in Oshkosh to Stanley and Eleanor (Heinzl) Kindness. Sandy was part of the first graduating class of Lourdes High in 1962 and later attended Fox Valley Technical College. On August 7, 1965 she married Thomas "Tom" Pawlacyk at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Oshkosh. Sandy had several office jobs and later worked at Lakeview Credit Union in Neenah. In 2003 when Tom retired, the couple moved to Spring Lake and built their retirement home. Sandy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church since 2003, member of the Brothertown Indian Nation and served several terms as tribal secretary. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, traveling and making jewelry. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Sandy is survived by her husband: Tom Pawlacyk; daughters: Laura (Dennis Jones), Lisa Boland; granddaughter: Alexandra (Scott) O'Bryan; grandsons: Derek (Emily) Boland, Jasper Boland; two great grandchildren: Dylan O'Bryan, Leon Boland; brothers: Gary Kindness, Brett (Kathy) Kindness, Brian (Debra) Kindness, Christopher (Kris) Kindness; brothers-in-law: Vincent (Vicky) Pawlacyk, William (Janeen) Pawlacyk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Deryck Kindness and sister-in-law: Erica Kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 1 to May 3, 2020
