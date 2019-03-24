|
|
Sandra Schilcher
Oshkosh - Sandra J. Schilcher, age 60, of Oshkosh, in the loving presence of her family, went peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord, on Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2019 at The Waterford at Oshkosh. Born on July 4, 1958, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Clifford and Petronella (Janiak) Schilcher, Sandy was a Project Manager for G.E. Medical Systems until illness caused her retirement.
A member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Mary Catholic Church, Sandy enjoyed her many hobbies as a seamstress, gardener, cooking, watching old movies, and was a loyal Packer Fan.
Mourning her passing are four siblings, Robert (JoAnne) Schilcher of Ripon, Michael (Paula) Schilcher, Timothy (Barbara) Schilcher, and Victoria (Matthew) Hibsch, all of Oshkosh; a niece, Hallie; and seven nephews, Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, Joseph, Phillip, David, and Jonathan. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Mary Catholic Church, 619 Merritt Ave., Oshkosh, with Father Jerry Pastors officiating and interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park following. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of The Waterford at Oshkosh and Heartland Hospice Care for their help and care given to Sandy during her illness. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019