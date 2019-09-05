|
Sandra Steinbring
Ripon - Sandra Steinbring, age 80, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Sandra was born on July 26, 1939 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Omar and Thelma (Michels) Sund. She was united in marriage to John Steinbring on June 14, 1958 at the First Congregational Church in Ripon.
Sandra was a field assistant for John and they traveled all around the world together. She was an avid gardener, sewer and she loved quilting. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and loved to sing in the church choir every Sunday faithfully.
Sandra is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Amelia (Fred Hoffman) Steinbring; 4 sons: Christian, Albert, Fred (Mildred), and Eric (Suzanna); 6 grandchildren: Simon, Nicholas, Julianna, Manuel, Trishanne, and Emelyne; sister, Jacqueline Sund; other relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Lisa Steinbring.
Visitation for Sandra will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
A Memorial service for Sandra will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Divine Passage Funeral Home with Pastor Clay Salmela officiating. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Steinbring family during this difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 5, 2019