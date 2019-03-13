Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
830 S. Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Vajgrt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Vajgrt


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Vajgrt Obituary
Sandra Vajgrt

Oshkosh -

Sandra Rae Vajgrt, age 75 of Wausau, WI formerly of Oshkosh, WI passed away on Friday evening March 8, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Sandra was born in Coshocton, OH on April 4, 1943 the daughter of David and Anna Marie (Clark) Shaffer. She was married to Ronald Vajgrt who preceded her in death in 2016. She was a faithful member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Sandra had various jobs but retired from UWO as a administrative assistant. Sandra is survived by her two sons; Joe McEwen of Milwaukee and Mark (Pam) McEwen of Racine. Two daughters; Nancy (Scott) Schuhart of Wabeno and Patty McEwen of Mosinee. Step-children; Susan (James) Evans of Menasha, Michael (Diana) Vajgrt of Streamwood, IL, Timothy (Nicetas) Vajgrt of Oshkosh, Sandie (Mike) Oravec of Appleton, Jim (Karolynn) Vajgrt of Oshkosh and Stephanie (David) Harmelink of New London. Two brothers; Steve (Lynette) Shaffer of Florida and Scott Shaffer of Wabeno. Two sisters; Shirley (Chuck) Humburg of Racine and Sally (Scott) Clark of White Lake. Nineteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and eighteen grand pets, also her beloved companion Mia Ronell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Ronald in 2016, sister-in-law Lynn Shaffer and her special dog Dulcie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 830 S. Westhaven Drive. Oshkosh, WI. Father Tom Long will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service. Private committal services will be held at Riverside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please direct memorials to either the Marathon County Humane Society at 7001 Packer Dr. Wausau, WI 54401 or Sandy's Bark Park in c/o Rib Mountain Community Municipal Center 3700 North Mountain Rd. Wausau, WI 54401.

.

.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now