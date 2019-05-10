|
Sara J. Scherer
Oshkosh - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother Sara J. Scherer, at the young age of 68, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, May 6, 2019. At age 50, Sara suffered from a life changing stroke and after 18 years her body became tired and she went to her heavenly home.
Sara was born to the late Rev. E.R. and Lillian (Alder) Rapp on August 14, 1950 in Mankato, MN. Sara graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1968 and attended UW-Oshkosh. She married Joseph Scherer on June 27, 1969 at Emmanuel UCC. Sara worked at a local nursing home where she served and helped residents any way she could. She loved spending time with her family and friends as well as shopping and reading. Sara had a great sense of humor and loved a good party.
Sara is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Joe Scherer; children, Joseph (Kerry) Scherer and Corrie (Kevin) Myska; siblings David (Mary) Rapp, Mary (John) Speaker, and Stephanie (Jeff) Kintopf; sister-in-law, Vicki Long; brother-in-law, Jeff Scherer and grandchildren, Kiri, Marissa, Olivia, Aaron, and Aubrey. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews as well as by her longtime childhood friend, Ruth Olejnik.
A Celebration of Life for Sara will be held at Emmanuel UCC (1306 Michigan St) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3PM. Rev. Andi Wolff will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park on Monday.
The family would like to thank all the people that took great care of Sara during this time as well as the staff at MMC and Bethel Home these last few months.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 10, 2019