Sarah "Sally" Baehman
Oshkosh - Sarah A. "Sally" "Ma" Baehman, age 93, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Monday August 19, 2019 at Lake Pointe Villa. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Neenah, WI to Ray and Alicia Bart. She married Donald Baehman on April 19, 1947, they were married for 62 years before he preceded her in death on March 28, 2009. Together they made their home in Oshkosh where they raised their family.
Sally was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler through out her life and was inducted into Oshkosh Bowling Hall of Fame. Sally's greatest joy in life was her family, she spent many hours watching her kids, grandkids and great grandkids at ALL of their sporting events!
Sally will be forever missed by her 5 children Tim(Char), Mike "Bi"(Bonnie),Pete(Cindy), Kathy , Kris(Carl) Van Damme, her 16 grandchildren Jay(Sue), Michael(Elan), Sarah(Adam), Ben(Nena), Brian, Amy, Carey(Matt), Wendy, Jessi(Jake), Ryne(Kayla), Brett, Kevin, Kailyn, Jordan, Kyle(Jenna), Courtney, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren Becky Baehman, Cody Van Damme, two brothers William and Charles and one sister Naomi.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. Oshkosh, WI. 54904. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will begin at 12:00 pm, at the church with Father Tom Long as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful girls at Lake Pointe Villa, Asera Care Hospice, Lakeland Care and to Father Tom for their compassionate care and prayers for Sally and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2019