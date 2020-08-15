Sarah Jane (Schaap) Troxell
Longview, TX - Sarah Jane (Schaap) Troxell, of Longview, TX, went home to be with her Lord on August 9, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, WI on December 11, 1952 to Jay and Gertrude (Wynveen) Schaap. Sarah grew up in Cedar Grove, WI until she attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was awarded a B.S. in Nursing in 1975 and then began her career as an R.N. at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. Her love for her patients was evident to all who knew her. She believed that knowledge is power, and she desired all of her patients to understand their diagnoses. Just as she understood her own. She often remarked, "if I look better...I feel better."
On September 20, 1975 she married Gary Troxell, who she met at UW-Oshkosh. Together they established a Christian home, in which they raised their daughter Laura, and their son John. Sarah's Christian faith could be seen in her life. Despite living with rheumatoid arthritis and several other serious health issues, she strived to help others and share Christ's love with all. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society
's Reach to Recovery program, where she supported many women facing breast cancer, as she did in 2003 when she survived t. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Oshkosh where she taught the Ladies' Sunday School Class and played organ and her baritone horn.
She and her husband Gary relocated to Longview, TX in 2014 to live near their daughter and her family. Sarah loved the many hours she spent with her children and grandchildren, teaching them about Jesus and His love for them. She, along with Gary, became members of Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview, where she continued to serve the Lord through music. She also played her baritone horn in the East Texas Symphonic Band. She enjoyed writing, and Sarah was honored to have several articles published in The Rheumatologist and The Journal of Christian Nursing.
Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Gary, who faithfully and lovingly helped her in many ways throughout their marriage of 44 years. She is also survived by a daughter, Laura (Jesse) Laster, of Kilgore, TX, and a son, John (Daria) Troxell, of Seattle, WA, grandchildren Matthew and Kate Laster, a brother, John (Ann) Schaap of Louisville, KY, sister-in-law Christine Troxell of Oshkosh, WI, mother and father-in-law Helen and Eugene Troxell of Oshkosh, WI, a niece Barbara (Brian) Graham of Louisville, KY, and nephew Brian (Jessica) Schaap of Louisville, KY. Sarah is also survived by many dear friends both in Wisconsin and in Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Evangelical Child and Family agency (where they adopted their son John from) or for the Reach to Recovery program of the American Cancer Society
.
"He has given me a new song to sing, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see what He has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord." Psalm 40:3 NIV.