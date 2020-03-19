Services
Scott B. Jordan


1965 - 2020
Scott B. Jordan Obituary
Scott B. Jordan

Oshkosh, WI - Scott B. "Papaw" Jordan, age 55, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1965 in Mississippi. He greatly enjoyed traveling and loved the beach. He enjoyed also his coffee and time spent with his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by two daughters, Amanda (Andrew Longsine) Rodman of Oshkosh, Kayla (Brandon) Rodman-Hayes of Portland, TN; a son, Dustin Rodman of Menasha; their mother, Debra Jordan-Crisco. He is further survived by children, David Jordan of Ohio, Aaron Jordan and Cody Jordan, both of St. Paul, MN. Grandchildren, Caden, Caleb Scott, Jordan, Autumn, Tristan, Gavin, Elliott, Erica, Joshua and Kailynn; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Lincoln and Carter.

There will be no visitation. A private memorial service with family present will be done at a favorite beach of Scott's at a later date.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
