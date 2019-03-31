|
Scott Christopher Potter
Regranite - Scott Christopher Potter, age 58 of Redgranite, formerly of New London and Wautoma, passed away Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019 at the Omro Care Center, where he had resided for the past 3 years.
Scott was born August 15, 1960 in New London, Wisconsin, a son of Richard and Beatrice Jane (Ferge) Potter. He was raised in New London, and was a Graduate of New London High School. Following High School, Scott served his country in the United States Army.
He had been employed as a truck driver, and worked at a cheese factory in Weyauwega. He worked as a fork lift driver at Figis in Marshfield and had also been employed for a time at the Berlin Foundry. Scott was presently a self-employed handyman until illness forced his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing and riding and working on his motorcycle.
Survivors include his longtime friend and companion, Cynthia Schneider of Redgranite, 2 daughters, 3 sons, a brother, other relatives and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
MEMORIAL SERVICES for Scott C. Potter will be held Friday, April 5th. at 11:00 A.M. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Redgranite. The Rev. Steve Davis, Pastor will officiate. (The Church is located on the East Side of Redgranite, South of Highway 21, across from the Shell Station.)
There will be a time of visitation and sharing memories from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Church on Friday prior to the Memorial Service. Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Scott's memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019