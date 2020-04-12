Resources
Scott R. Neustifter


1963 - 2020
Scott R. Neustifter Obituary
Scott R. Neustifter

Oshkosh - Scott R. Neustifter, age 56, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Juliette Manor in Berlin. He was born on May 9, 1963 in Oshkosh the son of John and Isabel Kaderli Neustifter.

He was a machine operator at Quad Graphics and enjoyed playing softball, fishing, and socializing with his family and friends. He was an avid KISS fan, and loved following all Wisconsin sports teams especially the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. For a short period of his life he lived in Colorado and always wanted to go back.

He is survived by two daughters Jessica (Devin) Neustifter, Samantha Neustifter, his parents John and Isabel Neustifter, one sister Heidi Neustifter, and many nieces.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Due to the current gathering restrictions a private graveside service will be held with a public memorial service at a later date once the gathering restrictions have been lifted.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ahn and his staff at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Illinois.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 12, 2020
