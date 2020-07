Oshkosh - Scott R. Neustifter, age 56, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Juliette Manor in Berlin. He was born on May 9, 1963 in Oshkosh the son of John and Isabel (Kaderli) Neustifter.A service for Scott will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes - Westside (100 Lake Point Drive) on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am. Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of service.