|
|
Oshkosh - Scott W. Horton, age 67 of Oshkosh passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1951 to the late Richard and Helen LaMotte Horton in Oshkosh. Scott married Cheryl Brant on December 11th in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Scott proudly served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1977. Scott worked various jobs after his military service. He was multi-faceted; he was driven to learn something new every day, and there was nothing he couldn't do.
A piece of Scott's heart will always be out West in the Canyons. He and Cheryl lived and worked on a cattle ranch located within Dinosaur National Monument on the border of Utah and Colorado.
Scott worked as a technical writer/editor for Sperry and later PCMC as well as freelance jobs. His passion for language and writing was of huge importance.
Scott and Cheryl later worked as property managers for a number of years. Scott and Cheryl were able to improve the property with blood, sweat, tears but mostly hard work. Scott would take the time to research how to fix things, or learn by trial and error. He always had the mentality to fix things so that "the cockatiels couldn't get out". Not only did Scott take care of upkeep on the building, he also formed personal connections with many of the residents. He and Cheryl made sure to provide the residents with resources that would help them to strive.
Not only did Scott have an excellent work ethic and a desire to learn, he enjoyed cooking and baking and was very good at it. He was able to cook anything from Italian dishes to Japanese dishes, which he learned while on his military tour overseas. He was able to share this talent with his family and friends.
Scott is lovingly survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Reina, Jason (Laura), and Everett Horton; his best buddy, Dexter; his sister, GailAnn (Doug) Olson; his sisters-in-law, Ellen and Sue Horton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dick and Kim.
The Rites of Christian Burial will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 Division St. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00pm with The Reverend Chris Arnold officiating. Visitation will take place from 11:00am until 2:00pm.
Scott's family would like to thank nurses Lorraine and Amber as well as Pastor Karen all from ThedaCare Hospice for their loving care and support towards Scott and his family in the past several months. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019