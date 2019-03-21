|
Werch Scott
Ripon - Scott Gerard Werch, 53, passed away unexpectedly on March 16th, 2019 in Ripon, Wisconsin.
Son of Chudleigh and Doris Werch, Eureka, Wisconsin, Scott was born at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on May 10th, 1965.
Scott graduated from Berlin High School with the class of 1984 and then joined the US Navy.
He was assigned to the USS Ranger aircraft carrier out of San Diego, California.
Scott was a decorated Chief Petty Officer serving as a lead member of the Crash and Salvage on the extremely dangerous flight deck of the carrier which sailed throughout the Arabian Sea and elsewhere in the world.
Afterward he served 16 years working in the prison system as a sergeant at various locations in Wisconsin.
Scott was a loving dad of three beautiful daughters, Emily (Dakota) Calbaum, Kayla Werch and Hayley Werch, and two equally beautiful grandchildren, Ryan and Madison Calbaum of Ripon, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his loving mother Doris Werch, Eureka; and three brothers, Chudley (Lauren) of Jacksonville, Florida, David of Winneconne and Michael of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In addition, aunts, Phyllis Davis, Sharon (Ken) Schuster, Judi Neuser, Mary (Jack) Butler; uncle, Roy (Allie) Meingasner; and many cousins and friends.
He now rests with his dad in Heaven who passed away four years ago the same month. Please pray for Scott to find peace in the next life and for our family to remain faithful.
A memorial service will be held at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 officiated by Pastoral Leader Sister Pam.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Full military honors will be performed by the Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 following the service
A celebration will follow with a luncheon for family and friends at Country Inn, Berlin.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Eureka Cemetery next to his father.
