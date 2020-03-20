|
Selma Kolb
Oshkosh - Selma M. Kolb, age 100, passed away Thursday afternoon March 19, 2020 at The Waterford in Oshkosh where she had resided for the past two years. Selma was born on December 28, 1919 the youngest daughter of John and Mary (Stephany) Pickart. On June 5, 1940 she married Nick Kolb, Sr they were married for fifty four years before Nick passed away on July 17, 1994. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church now St. Jude Parish and were life members. In the early years she farmed with her husband and also worked at Miles Kimball Co. After retirement she volunteered at the Red Cross for many years. Selma is survived by her children, Nick, Jr (Jean) of Winneconne, John (Mary) and Joseph (Marjorie) of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Tim (Marianne), Kelly (Howard), Vickie, Andy (Sarah), Brian (Jackie), Gary (Amy), Eric (Kelly Sullivan). Seven great grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nick, one brother, Tony Pickart, four sisters, Regina Guldan, Sarah Ehms, Josephine Hartman and Amelia Pickart. Due to the current health precautions there will be no visitation, but a private family service. Selma's family wishes to express sincere thanks for the wonderful staff at The Waterford in Oshkosh. The staff from Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020