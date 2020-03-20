Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Kolb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Kolb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Kolb Obituary
Selma Kolb

Oshkosh - Selma M. Kolb, age 100, passed away Thursday afternoon March 19, 2020 at The Waterford in Oshkosh where she had resided for the past two years. Selma was born on December 28, 1919 the youngest daughter of John and Mary (Stephany) Pickart. On June 5, 1940 she married Nick Kolb, Sr they were married for fifty four years before Nick passed away on July 17, 1994. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church now St. Jude Parish and were life members. In the early years she farmed with her husband and also worked at Miles Kimball Co. After retirement she volunteered at the Red Cross for many years. Selma is survived by her children, Nick, Jr (Jean) of Winneconne, John (Mary) and Joseph (Marjorie) of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Tim (Marianne), Kelly (Howard), Vickie, Andy (Sarah), Brian (Jackie), Gary (Amy), Eric (Kelly Sullivan). Seven great grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nick, one brother, Tony Pickart, four sisters, Regina Guldan, Sarah Ehms, Josephine Hartman and Amelia Pickart. Due to the current health precautions there will be no visitation, but a private family service. Selma's family wishes to express sincere thanks for the wonderful staff at The Waterford in Oshkosh. The staff from Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Hospice.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -