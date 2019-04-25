|
|
Selwyn J. "Sel" Micka
Oshkosh - Selwyn James Micka, 76, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac.
Sel was born January 20, 1943, in Oshkosh, the son of the late Kenneth and Marion (Wendt) Micka. He graduated from Oshkosh High School. Sel worked at AT&T, until his retirement, in various positions that led him to managing the Motor Vehicle division for nearly the entire state of Wisconsin. Sel loved the outdoors and nature including boating, golfing, long back road travels, which included stops to shop and go antiquing and caring for his visiting birds throughout the year. He enjoyed the warmth of the spring and summer months along with trips to Florida. He was an avid dog and cat lover.
Sel was also the family, friends and neighbors "fix-it" man. It would be an understatement to say he could fix just about anything. This responsibility he took very seriously but always had his sense of humor alongside him. He followed the Del-Rays and loved to dance!
Sel is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hanseter): two sons, Andrew (Jan) Micka and Matthew (Tracy) Micka: three stepchildren, Kristi (Mark) Bruss, Joseph (Courtney) Ader, and Jess Ader: three grandchildren, Breelyn, Kellen, and Jack.
The funeral service for Sel will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny funeral home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic cemetery on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Casual attire is welcome.
The family would like to thank the entire Aurora Hospice staff, especially Brittany and Tina and the very caring, compassionate staff at Hospice Home of Hope.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the ALS Association-Wisconsin Chapter in Sel's memory. Please visit www.alsawi.org.
Sel, you were so brave and strong
Never giving up the fight against ALS
As the song that brought us together
Its ending words I've chosen for you
"Forever and Ever I Love You So"
My heart is truly broken
Patty
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019