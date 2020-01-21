|
Shannon J. Carley
Oshkosh, WI - Shannon J. Carley, age 32, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1987 in Oshkosh to James W. and Cheryl A. (Lipp) Carley. Shannon graduated from Oshkosh West High School. He greatly enjoyed fishing and bowling and working on electronics, cars and will be remembered also for time spent with his daughter and family.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his parents, James and Cheryl; a daughter, Aubrey Carley; a sister, Alli (fiancee Steven Dunbar) Carley, all of Oshkosh; aunts and uncles, Kim (Jack) Paulsen, Kevin (Wanda) Lipp, John (Dawn) King; Gary (Vicky) Carley, Richard (Kris) Carley, Cheryl (Jerry) Lapene, Debbie (Shawn) Engel, Rose (George) Hobbs, Vicki (Earl) Quick. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; cousins, Billy, Jessica and Brian.
A memorial service remembering Shannon will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020