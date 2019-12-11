|
|
Sister Sharee Marie Hurtgen
Oshkosh - Sister Sharee Hurtgen, age 83 years, died on December 11, 2019, at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, Wi.
Sister Sharee, born February 14. 1936 in Chippewa Falls, WI, was named and baptized Sharee Marie Hurtgen. She was the second of two children born to Albert John Hurtgen and Frieda Isabella (Martin) Hurtgen. She was the youngest of two children. She had an older brother, Albert, who preceded her in death. Sharee entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 25, 1956. She professed first vows on August 12, 1958.
Sister Sharee's ministerial positions include: Director of Nursing Services and VP of Nursing in Marshfield, WI; Teacher at U. of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, WI; Administrator of St. Jude Hospital, Vieux Fort, West Indies; Drug & Alcohol Counselor for gang members and street people; Patient Advocate at St. Clare Hospital, which she helped open in Weston, WI. Presently, Sr. Sharee was very involved in Human Trafficking as the representation of St. Clare of Assisi Region. Sister was known by many as a person who had a book where she wrote intentions for prayer which she prayed from each day. She was also known as "Lovely, the clown" as she was very involved in clown ministry in years past.
Sister Sharee is preceded in death by her parents and brother Albert. She is survived by cousins and myriad of friends, especially Sr. M. Lois Bush.
Homecoming (Wake) will be at 4:00 p.m. on December 13, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on December 14, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI with Rev. Tom Long officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI.
Memorials may be sent to Leaven, 1475 Opportunity Way, Menasha, WI 54952 or to Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother US Region, 815 Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI to be used for human trafficking.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019