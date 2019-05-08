|
Sharon A. Hug
Oshkosh - Sharon Ann Hug (Kumbera), age 72, born to eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond for 51 years. Loving mother of Robert, Cynthia (Brian) Roeber & the late Sandra (Brady) Myers and Grandmother of Kaylee & Kylie.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph & Viola (Soeller) Kumbera, and brothers; Roger and Joseph Jr.
Visitation at St Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30am with a Mass to follow at 11:00am.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019