Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
830 South Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
830 South Westhaven Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Sharon A. Hug


Sharon A. Hug Obituary
Sharon A. Hug

Oshkosh - Sharon Ann Hug (Kumbera), age 72, born to eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond for 51 years. Loving mother of Robert, Cynthia (Brian) Roeber & the late Sandra (Brady) Myers and Grandmother of Kaylee & Kylie.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph & Viola (Soeller) Kumbera, and brothers; Roger and Joseph Jr.

Visitation at St Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30am with a Mass to follow at 11:00am.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019
