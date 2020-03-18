Services
Oshkosh - Sharon Ann Dahlke, age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born in Rock Island, IL, on April 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond and Lucille (Maguire) Aaronson. She married James Dahlke on October 6, 1962, at Sacred Heart Church in Oshkosh, WI.

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, planting her garden, traveling and listening to music and audiobooks. Sharon will be remembered for her warm personality, generous spirit and an ability to engage anyone in lively conversations. She shared a special bond with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will always remember her board games and "Grandma's tacos", and who, along with her husband and children, will miss her greatly.

She is survived by her husband Jim; sons: Kirk Dahlke, and Derek Dahlke; daughter: Michelle (Edward Wood) Dahlke; grandchildren: Mason Dahlke, James (Jen) Dahlke, Kalana (Taylor) Johnson, Victoria (Sean) Carter, Derek (Christina) Dahlke, Jeremiah Dahlke, Paige Dahlke; great grandchildren: Emilee Mathwig, Macy Dahlke, Calvin Carter and Ezra Dahlke; brother: Ron (Dolly) Aaronson and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (Albert) Dolley, and her brother Chuck (Janet) Aaronson. Interment took place Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Mausoleum, Oshkosh, WI.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
