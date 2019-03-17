|
|
Oshkosh - Sharon K. Schuhart, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home. Sharon was born to the late Clarence and Edna (Hackbarth) Spiering in Oshkosh on March 3, 1951. She married the love of her life, Lee Schuhart, in September of 1974 at Zion Lutheran Church. She worked as a Secretary at 7UP and later at Mercy Medical Center for Dr. Paul. Sharon enjoyed going shore fishing with her husband, being with her family, loved being with her dogs and she enjoyed playing games on her cell phone.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Lee; son, Scott Schuhart; daughter, Cara Schuhart; grandson, Bain Schuhart; and sisters, Darlene Wilber, Shirley Potratz, and Betty Leichtfuss.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Spiering.
A service for Sharon will take place at Konrad-Behlman Westside Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1PM. Rev. Jeffrey Knoll will be officiating. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. A burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019