Oshkosh - Sharon L. Pearson, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Aurora Medical Center on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Green Bay to the late John and Lorraine (Adler) Smith on August 30, 1939. Sharon graduated with a bachelor's degree in Human Relations from Marian University. She worked as a social worker at UW-Oshkosh Headstart for many years. She was a lifelong learner; she loved to read especially mystery and who-done-it books. Sharon loved her church; she and her husband Doug are members at Most Blessed Sacrament- St. Peter's. She enjoyed music and loved her Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Sharon was driven to make this world a better place. She treasured her husband and family and is saving a place for them.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Doug, daughters, Dr. Kandace (Neil) Pearson-Schrimsher, and Karla (Dr. Rex) Pearson-Knauf; three grandchildren, Max and Miles Knauf and Aubrey Pearson-Schrimsher; sisters, Elaine (Joseph) Ferris, and Sandra (Haviland) Stode-Jackson.
A celebration of life is tentatively set for her birthday of August 30.
The family would like to thank Dr Russell Fredrickson and his devoted staff, as well as the EMT's who assisted Sharon
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020