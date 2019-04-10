Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Alto Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Loomans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Loomans


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Loomans Obituary
Sharon Loomans

Waupun - Sharon Loomans, 70, of Waupun, passed away April 7, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Funeral services for Sharon Loomans will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk and Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now