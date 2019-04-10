|
Sharon Loomans
Waupun - Sharon Loomans, 70, of Waupun, passed away April 7, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home in Oshkosh.
Funeral services for Sharon Loomans will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Van Wyk and Rev. Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 10, 2019