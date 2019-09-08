Services
Sharon M. Naparalla

Sharon M. Naparalla Obituary
Sharon M. Naparalla

Fremont - Sharon Marie (Ottman) Naparalla, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Sharon was the youngest of 10 children born to Clinton and Florence (Yagler) Ottman, Berlin. On May 1st, 1965, she married Ronald Naparalla Sr., Neshkoro. They have three children and four grandchildren.

Sharon and Ronald owned and operated Nappy's in downtown Neshkoro for many years. Sharon enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cribbage.

Survivors include her husband Ronald Sr.; children: Ronald Jr., Greg (Stephanie) Naparalla and Laura (Dean) Peters; grandchildren: Dylan, Dalton, Madalyn and Maxwell; siblings: Norbert Ottman, Berlin; Harold (Elvera) (Shirley) Ottman, Sheboygan Falls; Donna (Robert) Petit, Berlin.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Richard Ottman, Blanche Spritka, Mary Malnory, Dolores Becker, Norman Ottman.

A private family service will held. Sharon will be laid to rest at Saint Michael's Cemetery, Berlin. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019
