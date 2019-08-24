|
Sheryl Ann (Meixl) Schroeder
Madison - Sheryl Schroeder, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. She was born on Feb.15, 1936, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Benedict and Caroline (Bruehmueller) Meixl.
Sheryl graduated from Oshkosh High School. She was united in marriage to Lyle Schroeder on Jan. 28, 1956, in Oshkosh. Sheryl worked as a receptionist at a medical clinic before relocating to Madison after Lyle accepted a job with Northwest Airlines.
Sheryl was a dedicated and founding member of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison. Sheryl also loved traveling. She and Lyle were owners of Key Travel Agency. She enjoyed spending winters in St Petersburg FL. Sheryl had a love for watching theatrical shows, and making others happy made her the happiest person in the world.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Debra Ward; sons, Daniel Schroeder, Douglas Schroeder, David (Dana) Schroeder and Dean Schroeder; nine grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; sister, Betty Davis; brother-in-law, Donald (Barbara) Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Carol (Arthur) Schneider and Kathy Meixl; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; brother, Benedict Jr.; and sister, Kathleen Powers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 24, 2019