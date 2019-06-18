Services
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
168 Mound Street
Berlin, WI
Shirley Ann Hopp

Shirley Ann Hopp Obituary
Shirley Ann Hopp

Seneca - Shirley Ann Hopp (nee Lorenz), age 67, of rural Neshkoro, Town of Seneca, Green Lake County, passed away Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She was surrounded by the love of her family.

Shirley is the beloved wife of Thomas Hopp.

MEMORIAL SERVICES for Shirley Ann Hopp will be held Saturday, June 22nd. at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (168 Mound Street) in Berlin. The Rev. Paul Mundinger, Pastor will officiate. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Berlin Oakwood Cemetery.

VISITATION: Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday Only prior to the Memorial Services at St. John's Lutheran Church, Berlin,

A Complete Obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestrn.

The Hopp family extends Special Thanks to ThedaCare Hospice and DeVita Dialysis Center of Berlin for the kind care given to Shirley and her family.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 18, 2019
