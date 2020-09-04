Shirley Ann Powell Peterson



Mount Morris - Shirley Ann Powell Peterson (nee Celosky) age 82 Mount Morris, rural Wild Rose, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon, where she had resided since July of 2019.



Shirley was born May 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Joseph and Josephine Celosky. She married Raymond N. Powell, Sr. January 30, 1955 in Ringgold, Georgia. Ray preceded Shirley in death July 16, 1981. She married Garlon R. Peterson September 4, 1993 in Mount Morris. Garlon, her husband of 27 years survives.



Shirley came to Wisconsin in 1973 from Illinois. She was employed as a school bus driver for the Berlin School system, also worked at Nelson Muffler in Wautoma, and had been the attendant at the Redgranite landfill for a time. Shirley attended the Fox Valley Technical School and became a chef. She worked at Juliette Manor Nursing Home in Berlin as head chef. Shirley was also employed at Sandknit in Berlin for a time.



She is survived by her husband, Garlon; her children, Melinda Powell (the late Dale Myszka) of Berlin, Cynthia (Christopher) Hoppa of Berlin, and Raymond (Karla) Powell of Denmark, WI; also 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Richard (Joan), Joe (Nancy), and Chris (Julie) Celosky. Shirley is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and good friends.



In addition to her husband, Ray, Shirley was also preceded in death by a son, Paul in 2000, her parents, and a brother-in-law.



Due to the present health situation, the Celebration of Shirley's life will be held next summer. Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Shirley's memory will be appreciated for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and may be sent to the Shirley Powell Peterson Family C/O Ruminski Funeral Home P. O. Box 16 Redgranite, WI 54970-0016



Shirley's family would like to thank all the caring staff at Whispering Pines in Ripon for the Loving Care they provided for Shirley and her family..



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting Shirley's family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313









