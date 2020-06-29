Shirley Chase
Shirley Chase

Oshkosh - Shirley Jean (Goyke) Chase died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 22, 2020. Shirley was born at home on February 22, 1931, to Rose and Mike Goyke. She attended Howlett School in the Town of Black Wolf and then Oshkosh High School where she met the love of her life, Alan Chase. They were married on July 2, 1949. Shirley and Alan traveled twice to live in California, but returned to Oshkosh to raise their family. Shirley aspired to be a teacher, but did not attend college or secure an official teaching certificate. It doesn't matter. Shirley was one of our most important teachers. Shirley was nice. She taught us all what true kindness looks like, sounds like, feels like. Shirley saw only the good in everyone and everything. She loved people. - family, friends, the guy at the paint store, and anyone else who lived and breathed. Shirley's life was filled with love and laughter. She golfed, danced, met regularly with the "homewreckers," and cheered for the Packers. She threw a heck of a Fourth of July party complete with live entertainment and fabulous food. Shirley was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, bible studies and playing in the chime choir. Her endless notebooks recalled the highlights of her days and her calendar was filled with plans for the future - hair appointments, birthday reminders, her annual trip to Mexico. Shirley never passed up an opportunity to enjoy a bowl of butter pecan ice cream, go for a boat ride or play in the lake with Lincoln, Isaac and Eliza. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Mike Goyke, her brother John Goyke, and her dear Alan. Among the many who will miss her are her children - Jim (Linda) Chase, Kathy (Jeff) Horejs and Jon (Sally) Chase; grandchildren - Nick Griese, Ben and Brianna Chase, Andy Coumbe, Libby (Nick) Robarge; great-grandchildren - Lincoln, Issac and Eliza Robarge. Shirley is also survived by her sister Ruth Kitz and her nephews Mike Kitz, Tom (Sue) Kitz and Jeff Kitz. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date when hugs and tears are safe to share. Until then, in her honor, put on your rose colored glasses and see the world as Shirley did.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
June 29, 2020
I enjoyed reading about what a caring, loving, and helpful person Shirley was throughout her life. I'm sure she is pleased to know that her daughter Kathy has those exact same traits. You taught her well Shirley. The thoughts and prayers of our family are with you all. Dave and Laura Algrem
Dave and Laura Algrem
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Shirley was one of the best people I've ever had the joy to know and work with. Also had the joy of knowing and attending school with Kathy. My prayers are with Kathy and all of the family at this awful time.
Sherry Feuerhelm-Meton
Coworker
June 29, 2020
This obituary says it all. I always bragged about wanting to be just like Shirley. She embraced every moment in life and did not let anything stop her from having fun. We will miss your spirit, Shirley and you will always be our girly. Love to the family.
Shari & Aaron
Shari Gulley Weber
Friend
June 29, 2020
What a great friend! Many boating memories! Will miss her! Sorry for your loss!
Kay Wickert
Friend
