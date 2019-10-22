Services
Shirley Davis Obituary
Shirley Davis

Berlin - Shirley Davis, age 68 of Berlin, Passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Thedacare Appleton.

She was born on April 2, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI the daughter of Forrest and Sanna (Halverson) Radcliffe.

Shirley attended and later graduated from Black River Falls High School and then continued her education in the nursing field.

She married Doug Davis on October 26, 1968 in Eau Claire, WI and later moved to Thorp, Lake Geneva, and finally settling in Berlin in 1985 where Doug became the owner of the Print Shop.

Shirley served her compassion for caring for people in area nursing care facilities and Fox River Industries.

She was active in the community and always enjoyed cheering her husband on in any of his sporting endeavors. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin.

Shirley is survived by her children, Michael (Brigette) Davis of Waupun; Laurie (Mike) Radke of Berlin, grandchildren, Baylee (JD) Manzanares, Tyler Mae Radke, Sydney Radke, Jacey Davis, Conrad Davis; sister, Helen Radcliffe; other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Doug.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, officiated by Father David Greenfield.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Shirley from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
