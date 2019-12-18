|
Shirley Kamedulski-Feakes
Wild Rose - Shirley Kamedulski-Feakes, age 83, died December 17, 2019 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose. Shirley was born April 28, 1936 to Vern and Alma (Lehr) Fietz. She married Ray Kamedulski on June 26, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church in Princeton, WI. Ray passed in 1999, while they were travelling in Yuma, AZ. Shirley then married Loren Feakes on August 11, 2001 at St. John's Catholic Church in Princeton. Loren passed in January 2010, while on vacation in Orlando, FL. Shirley had attended schools in Neshkoro, Auroraville and Redgranite and graduated from Westfield High School in 1953. She served in several offices of AIW Locals 395 and 465 including as Steward, Vice-President and President, and attended state and national conventions. She also served as Secretary and President of the Princeton Sno-Barons Snowmobile Club and was Secretary of the Speed Queen/Alliance Retirees Club.
Survivors include: loving daughter, Anna Kamedulski (Ken Klescewski) of Livermore, CA; daughter-in-law, Dawn (Schoenauer) of Lehigh, FL; grandchildren: Ben Kamedulski of Beaver Dam, Tonia (Brandon) Zellmer of Lehigh, FL and Carina Klescewski of Roseville, CA. Further survived by great-grandchildren: Madison and Daniel Zellmer of Lehigh, FL and Tyler Kamedulski of Green Bay; sisters: Lavila Wedell and Nordean Zimmermann; half-brother, Arnold (Donna) Rohde of Westfield; step-sisters: Charlotte Keck of Berlin and Jean Hoffman of Princeton; step-brother, Kenneth (Angie) Robinson of Neenah; special niece, Cindy (Tom) Sroka; and other nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Ray Kamedulski and Loren Feakes; her parents; brother, Arden Fietz; daughter, Barbara Rae; son, Douglas; and great-grandson, Ian Kamedulski.
It was Shirley's wish to be cremated with no services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019