Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Binder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Binder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Binder Obituary
Shirley L. Binder

Oshkosh - Shirley L. Binder, age 88, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Oshkosh. Shirley was born August 6, 1931 in Neshkoro, WI to the late Walter and Martha (Hysick) Resheske. She married Joseph Earl Binder on May 16, 1953 in Oshkosh.

After high school, Shirley became an instructor for Constance School of Cosmetology. Shirley enjoyed baking, golfing, bowling, reading, crocheting, and knitting. She made Christmas stockings and afghans for the whole family.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband; Joseph Earl Binder, three daughters; Vicki (Jeff) Bauer, Kathy (Rick) Roberts, and Debbie (Brian Haese) Kryzaniak, one son; Steve (Julia) Binder, grandchildren, Andy (Rachel) Bauer, Adam (Hailey) Binder, Kevin (Sarah) Bauer, Cody Kryzaniak, Hunter Roberts, Sarah Kryzaniak, and Paul Binder, great grandchildren; Dominique, Arianna, Olivia Bauer, Scarlett and Juliett Binder, Annabel and Landen Bauer, and one brother-in-law, Bill (Marie) Binder.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, son; Paul, sister; Victoria, sister-in-law; Carol (Rudy) Meyer, and mother-in-law; Jean (John) Eichmann.

Special thanks to Dr. Weston Radford and Dr. Robert Weber for their excellent care during her final days.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -