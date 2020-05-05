|
|
Shirley L. Binder
Oshkosh - Shirley L. Binder, age 88, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Oshkosh. Shirley was born August 6, 1931 in Neshkoro, WI to the late Walter and Martha (Hysick) Resheske. She married Joseph Earl Binder on May 16, 1953 in Oshkosh.
After high school, Shirley became an instructor for Constance School of Cosmetology. Shirley enjoyed baking, golfing, bowling, reading, crocheting, and knitting. She made Christmas stockings and afghans for the whole family.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband; Joseph Earl Binder, three daughters; Vicki (Jeff) Bauer, Kathy (Rick) Roberts, and Debbie (Brian Haese) Kryzaniak, one son; Steve (Julia) Binder, grandchildren, Andy (Rachel) Bauer, Adam (Hailey) Binder, Kevin (Sarah) Bauer, Cody Kryzaniak, Hunter Roberts, Sarah Kryzaniak, and Paul Binder, great grandchildren; Dominique, Arianna, Olivia Bauer, Scarlett and Juliett Binder, Annabel and Landen Bauer, and one brother-in-law, Bill (Marie) Binder.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, son; Paul, sister; Victoria, sister-in-law; Carol (Rudy) Meyer, and mother-in-law; Jean (John) Eichmann.
Special thanks to Dr. Weston Radford and Dr. Robert Weber for their excellent care during her final days.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 5 to May 7, 2020