|
|
Shirley Leschke
Oshkosh - Shirley Marie (Denk) Leschke, age 86, died Friday morning, May 3, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community. She was born on March 24, 1933 in Manitowoc, WI to Mary Ann (Becker) and Raymond Denk. Shirley graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. She continued her education at the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and graduated with a degree in Clinical Laboratory Technique in September of 1953.
On August 7, 1954, Shirley married her childhood sweetheart John A. (Jack) Leschke at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They had six children, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and still counting.
Shirley was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church (now Most Blessed Sacrament) in Oshkosh and was very involved with many parish activities. She especially enjoyed donating her crafts for fundraisers.
Shirley was a great seamstress. She made many outfits for herself and her family, especially special occasion dresses. She was much renowned for the beautiful costumes she designed for the Lourdes musicals.
Shirley loved to golf and was a long-time member of the Oshkosh Country Club. In later years, She and Jack travelled around the state and country playing at many different courses.
Shirley was an adventurous traveler and willingly accompanied Jack to many places on the globe. She and Jack made friends wherever they went. Their second home was always their beloved Zihuatanejo, Mexico where they spent at least a month every year.
Most of all, Shirley was known for the great get-togethers with friends. The Leschke home was a welcoming place, filled with love and happiness. Shirley loved to cook. She was always ready to try a new gourmet recipe and share it with friends and family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved Jack, just three months earlier; also, by her parents Mary and Ray; her sister Arlene Zich and brother-in-law Len Zich; and her sweet infant grandson Tony Leschke.
She is survived by a daughter Linda (Larry) Dorsey of Oshkosh and their children Colin (Kate) Dorsey, Brynn (Greg) Reimann and AnnaShea Dorsey; a son John (Julie) Leschke of Oshkosh and their children Jack (Melissa) Leschke, Joe (Jenna) Leschke, Tom (Laura) Leschke and Jim (Ali) Leschke; a daughter Joan (Kevin) Kelnhofer of Mequon and her children Kristen (Mark) Beauchamp, Allison Skoglind, Jennifer (Chris) Caylor, Elizabeth Skoglind and step children Nick and Kimmie Kelnhofer and Corie (Jay) Aiello; a son David (Karen) Leschke of Omro and his daughter Jenna Leschke and step children Kevin Neubauer and Jennifer Koch; a son Andy (Carrie) Leschke of Oshkosh and their children Michael, Rachel and Ashley Leschke; and a son Tim (Sam) Leschke of Bel Aire, MD and their children Paige and Christopher Leschke. She will be missed by her great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Evergreen Retirement Community for their excellent, loving care of both Shirley and Jack.
A private Mass of Christian Burial is planned.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019