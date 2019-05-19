Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oshkosh - Shirley M. Loker, age 89, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born in Omro on January 28, 1930 the daughter of the late Homer and Florence (Buck) Longworth. On August 19, 1950 she married Leslie Loker, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2012. Shirley worked most recently for Production Credit Association as a bookkeeper. Shirley and Leslie enjoyed their Winters in Arizona and Summers at their cottage on Pearl Lake. They also enjoyed country dancing and their time square dancing with the Timber Toppers of Oshkosh. Shirley was known to sew, crochet, read and also enjoyed her time as a leader with 4-H. She will be remembered for the love she had for, and the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her children: Gail Loker of Aurora, CO, Steve (Debby) Loker of Omro, Linda (Stan) Redlin of Omro, and Jeff Loker of Glenwood Springs, CO; grandchildren: Brian (Michelle) Loker, Jason Loker, Courtney Goehring, Corinne ( Ben) Zick and Madelyn Loker; great-grandchildren: Bryce and Blake Loker, Jake McHugh, Emma Loker, Nolan and Maliyah Goehring, and Riley, Eli, Abram and Greta Zick; brother, Larry Longworth; sister, Sharon (Jack) Spiegelberg; and sisters-in-law: Marge Longworth and Louise Loker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; her parents and Leslie's parents: Hollis and Malita Loker; brothers: Donald and Arden Longworth; in-laws: Geraldine King, Lester and Joyce Loker, Howard and Devon Loker, Harold Loker, Mavis Longworth and Sharlene Longworth.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Kwiatkowski Funeral Home. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care and Generations Hospice for their excellent care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 19 to May 22, 2019
