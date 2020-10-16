Oshkosh - Shirley M. Pettit, age 85 of Oshkosh passed away at Aurora Medical Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on September 1, 1935 to the late Wayne and Lucinda Shew. Shirley married Walter Pettit on June 16, 1956. Lasting 64 years, their marriage was blessed with three sons.After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Shirley worked at Oshkosh Trunk and Luggage. She later worked as a lunch lady at Oshkosh West High School where she happily served meals for over 20 years!Shirley and Walter enjoyed many camping trips traveling throughout 48 of the 50 United States, and almost all of the Canadian provinces. In addition to camping and traveling, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and almost never turned down the opportunity to attend or host a good party. In Shirley's younger years, she made many memories on her bowling league.Shirley is survived by her husband, Walter Pettit; son, Wayne (Kari) Pettit and Paul Pettit; daughter-in-law, Lynne Pettit; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristen Serchen) and Kimmie Pettit; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Brynlee Dieck; dog, Soffie; special friend, Jan Smith; and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.She was preceded in death by her son, David Pettit, and brothers, Wayne (Bernice) and Richard Shew.A celebration of life will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. from 3:00 - 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oshkosh Humane Society, as her love for animals was unparalleled.Special thank you to the Park View Rehabilitation Center's staff.