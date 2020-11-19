1/
Shirley Mae Krueger
Shirley Mae Krueger

Berlin - Shirley Mae Krueger, age 89, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin, WI.

Shirley was born May 29, 1931, in Sheboygan County, daughter of Earl and Mildred Zahn. She graduated from Plymouth High School then worked at the Cheese Factory till her marriage.

She married Siegfried Krueger in Plymouth, WI. They started their life together farming in Ripon. They shared 55 years together. They were good stewards of the land, mowing their lawn herself till she moved off the farm. Shirley loved her family and the beauty of the birds and flowers.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Schulz and their children, Jessica (Edward) Palmer, Bonnie Schulz, Leonard Schulz and Amy Schulz; Carol (Steve) Doro and their children, Angela (OJ) Huff, Jennifer (Adam) Spitler, Michael (Alyssa) Doro and Stephanie (Jake) Peters along with 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried Krueger and brother, Ralph Zahn.

A private Graveside Service for Shirley will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at Nepeuskun Cemetery in the Town of Nepeuskun with Reverend Bryan Fritsch officiating. A memorial may be donated to a charity of your choice.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
