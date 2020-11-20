1/
Shirley Marsh
Shirley Marsh

Neenah - Shirley H. Marsh (Hicks) of Neenah, WI. Formerly from Baileys Harbor, WI. Passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Shirley was born on December 22, 1935 and passed away on November 13, 2020.

Her daughter Cindy and grandson Joshua were there with her sharing memories of past family times at the time of her passing.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to go out to dances and dinner with her friends.

She was preceded in death her parents, Alfred and Lillie (Schoenian) Dobberke; husbands: Robert Hicks and Merle Marsh; her son, Mark Hicks; in-laws: I. Merle and Laurie (Walker) Hicks; her sisters-in-law: June Otto and Gloria Stark; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Jon Haringer.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Rodney Latstetter) Upchurch, Robert (Laurie) Hicks, Tina (Joseph) Korn and Troy (Joanne) Hicks; sister-in-law, Barbara Peterson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hicks; grandchildren: Megan (Dean Watkins) Hicks, Bob Hicks III, Joshua (Sarah) Upchurch, Molly (Steve) Swattler, Jason (Sue) Hicks, Jodi Upchurch, Katie (Mike) Starr, Rachel Korn and Brant Korn; great-grandchildren: Ryle Hicks, Kendra Hicks, Madison Tice, Jaidyn Upchurch, Allen Upchurch, Brenan Hicks, Cameron Hicks, Claire Hicks and Owen Starr; special friends: Edna Pues and Lucy Schandel; neighbors: Frank and Sara Krueger, and Mike and Amy Peters, who were there when her family could not be.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Shirley's name has been established at Zion United Church of Christ , P.O. Box 165, Dale WI 54931.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.omrofuneralhome.com.

We will have a celebration of Shirley's life when it is safe to do so. Please hold those dear to you close and remember that there is no promise of tomorrow.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
