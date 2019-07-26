|
|
Shirley May Blechel
Oshkosh - Shirley May Blechel, age 88, beloved matriarch of the Blechel family was reunited with her late husband George on July 14, 2019.
Shirley, an Oshkosh resident her entire life, waitressed at several area restaurants including the Legion, the Glass Café, Pucci's (now Sonny's) and the Roxy.
Shirley was also a very skilled seamstress, creating beautiful wedding dresses, drapes, slip covers, Halloween costumes as well as alterations.
Shirley was a cherished volunteer at the EAA, Mercy Medical Center and as a greeter at her church, the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with family. She loved decorating for the holidays! She loved to play bingo at the casino and playing cards with friends and family.
Shirley and her late husband George were married for 62 years prior to his death in 2017. Together they raised two children, Carole (John Gonsalves) and Daniel Blechel (Anna) of Bowie, MD.
They enjoyed time spent with their 10 grandchildren (Ben (Sarah Gonsalves Lane), Jessie (Beau Schrage), Scott, Lyndsay (Skye), Michael, Christina, Greg, Hanna, Jacob, Marcus (Erin) and eight great-grandchildren.
Also surviving Shirley is her beloved sister Patricia (Dick Fearn) of Ohio and her brother Richard Duffy (Edith).
A celebration of this amazing woman's life will be held at a later date.
