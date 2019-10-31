|
|
Shirley Oltra
Oshkosh - Shirley Edith (Moss) Oltra, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on October 17,2019, at Elijah's Place Assisted Living Care Facility. She was born on June 13, 1940 to Emil and Edith (Storey) Moss. Shirley married Claude Oltra on June 17, 1961, and they raised two sons, Marc and Alain. They spent 52 wonderful years together until Claude passed away on June 17, 2013.
Growing up on the northwest side of Chicago, Shirley enjoyed listening to Elvis songs and watching wrestling entertainment. She always looked forward to barbeques in the backyard with friends and family, having coffee, wine, and sharing stories. In 1996 Shirley and Claude retired to Butte des Morts enjoying life on the water, boating, fishing, gardening, baking, and taking her precious little dog, Lulu, for walks who shared 17 wonderful years with her.
Shirley is lovingly survived by her sons, Marc and Alain (Deborah) Oltra; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Schmidt and Joshua Oltra; great-grandchildren, Alex and Adilynn; a sister, Marilyn (Roger) Hadel and many nieces and nephew. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Edith Moss; husband, Claude Oltra; and a sister, Arlene Moss Irmen.
Shirley's smile and good nature will be deeply missed by everyone that was blessed to know her, rest peacefully Mom - you'll forever be in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Elijah's Place for helping mom enjoy arts & crafts, bingo, and trips for dining and leisure and for making her and us feel like family. We appreciate the care and respect our mother was given by you.
A celebration of life for close family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019