Shirley Rodgers

Shirley RodgersBerlin - Shirley Emily (nee Mattice) Rodgers, age 88, of Berlin, WI passed peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a brief illness, at her home in Berlin, WI surrounded by family.She is survived by her four children; Cheryl Rodgers of Berlin, Sue (Mike) Mrdjenovich of Sheboygan, Tom (Sue) Rodgers of Jacksonville, Fl, and Tim Rodgers (special friend Ginny Wallace) of Berlin; and a brother Robert (Wanita) Mattice of Redgranite. Shirley is further survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.A visitation will be held at Wiecki-Skipchak in Berlin, WI on Tuesday, August, 18 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with service to follow.Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home116 S. Adams AveBerlin, WI 54923(920) 361-2050