Shirley Rodgers
Shirley Rodgers

Berlin - Shirley Emily (nee Mattice) Rodgers, age 88, of Berlin, WI passed peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a brief illness, at her home in Berlin, WI surrounded by family.

She is survived by her four children; Cheryl Rodgers of Berlin, Sue (Mike) Mrdjenovich of Sheboygan, Tom (Sue) Rodgers of Jacksonville, Fl, and Tim Rodgers (special friend Ginny Wallace) of Berlin; and a brother Robert (Wanita) Mattice of Redgranite. Shirley is further survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held at Wiecki-Skipchak in Berlin, WI on Tuesday, August, 18 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with service to follow.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 S. Adams Ave

Berlin, WI 54923

(920) 361-2050

www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
