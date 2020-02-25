Services
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Stacy L. Perdue Obituary
Stacy L. Perdue

Oshkosh - Stacy Lynn Perdue, age 38, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Oshkosh. Stacy was born April 5, 1981 to George and Nancy (Walters) Perdue in Neenah. Stacy lived in Oshkosh all of her life. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 2000 and she worked at McDonald's for 19 years. Stacy was a devoted member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Stacy was a member of the Special Olympics. Stacy participated in track, basketball, and especially loved bowling with her friends.

Stacy is survived by her father; George Perdue, three uncles; Tom (Mary) Walters, Jim (Ellen) Perdue, and Paul Perdue, six aunts; Mary (Pat) Busha, Sandra (Doug) Wheeler, Nancy Walters, Roxanne Walters, Mary Musil, and Louis Perdue, and many cousins.

Stacy is preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother; Nancy Perdue, two aunts; Sue Kerr and Karen Perdue, and four uncles; Michael Walters, Patrick Walters, Jim Musil, and Orval Perdue.

Stacy had many special friends and family in her life that loved her very much! Rest assured she loved each one of you with her whole heart.

A Memorial Service for Stacy will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Tom Fritz will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
