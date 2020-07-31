Stephanie Salentine

Stephanie SalentineOshkosh - The world sadly lost a wild and bright soul on Monday, July 27th, 2020 when Stephanie Kay Salentine, lost her battle with addiction. Stephanie was vibrant, exciting, loud, and lived without hesitation. Her laugh and smile were infectious and she was always the most captivating person in the room. She had an ability to make others feel like her best friend, whether she knew them for years or had just introduced herself. Stephanie had strength that few are able to fully muster, and overcame her addiction four years ago towards her path to sobriety. She worked hard, established relationships, excelled at her career, and spent cherished time with friends and family. If there was one thing in this world that Stephanie loved it was her family and close friends. She wanted to make those closest to her proud and show them how far she had come and she certainly did not disappoint. She was the best auntie anyone could ask for and adored being an aunt, whether by blood or by kinship. She put out that important reminder to stop and play a board game with the kids, or go outside and be ridiculously goofy by shooting nerf guns with the group. That unapologetically, in your face, persona will continue to live on through the lessons she taught to those who spent their time with her. Do not remember a person by how they died, but chose to instead remember them for how they lived and the things they taught you.She is survived by her parents, Tim (Debbie) Salentine, LaFayette, GA , Kay (Jim) Schultz, Port Washington, WI, her sisters Tracey Salentine, Oshkosh, WI, Erica Salentine, Neenah, WI, brother Joseph Salentine, Fond du Lac, WI, step-sisters Jennifer (Scott) Delfosse Oshkosh, WI, Sarah Jungwirth Sherman Oaks, CA, grandmother Carol Rohde, Berlin, WI, and many nieces and nephews that will greatly miss their "Auntie Noodley".She is preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Rohde, Gordie & Joan Salentine, and her uncle Paul Salentine.There will be a service honoring Stephanie at Fox Cities Funeral & Cremation Services, 3026 Jackson St, Oshkosh, WI on Monday August 3rd at 10am. Social distancing will be maintained and masks will be mandatory.