Stephen DeLapOshkosh - Stephen J. DeLap, age 69, of Oshkosh passed away on Tuesday afternoon October 27, 2020 at Theda Clark Medical Center. Steve was born in Oshkosh on February 25, 1951 the son of the late Horace and Viola (Roberts) DeLap. Steve is survived by his three sisters, Barbara Coles of Oshkosh, Patricia Hansen of Oshkosh and Elaena (Jerry) Losselyoung of Menasha. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10 am at Lake View Cemetery.