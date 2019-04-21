Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Stephen E. Brusius


Stephen E. Brusius Obituary
Stephen E. Brusius

Fond du Lac Area - Stephen "Steve" E. Brusius, 75, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

He was born on February 7, 1944, in Oshkosh, the son of Nile and Dorothy Baird Brusius. On September 20, 1970, he married Shirley J. Hirte, in Oshkosh. Steve worked for Mercury Marine for 28 years. He was a professional photographer for 20 years. His hobbies and interest included fishing, photography, Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and he enjoyed gadgets.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Brusius; his sisters: Susan (Art) Ratliffe-Miller of Rochester, NY, Mary Casperson of Neenah and Elizabeth (Leonard) Troxell of Palm Coast, FL; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Bill) Page of Leander, TX, and a brother-in-law, Eugene (Twan) Hirte of Taiwan, niece and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents

At Steve's request there will be no visitation or service. A private family remembrance will take place in summer. Cremation has taken place.

Special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook for their care shown to Steve.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019
