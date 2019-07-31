|
Deacon Stephen Rocchi
Wild Rose - Deacon Stephen Edward Rocchi, age 95 of rural Wild Rose passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019 at his home in the Township of Mount Morris. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Steve is the beloved husband of Gloria (nee Radeck), and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wautoma.
Funeral arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019