Steve "Hum" Dinger
Oshkosh - Our beloved, Steve Carl "Hum" Dinger, a resident of Conover since 2003 and formerly of Oshkosh, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. He was 69.
Steve was born Feb. 19, 1950, in Oshkosh to Carl and Florence Dinger.
He worked for many years as a sheriff's deputy in Winnebago County.
Steve enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors. He also was a history buff and an avid fan of westerns. His favorite time of the year is spring when he could get out in the yard and plant his flowers if there wasn't two feet of snow. His greatest past time was fishing on Joyce lake with his dear friend Tiny Koepke, a place that always remained dear to his heart.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was involved in the Big Brothers program.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two loving daughters, Megan (Jim) Shaudel of Fleming Island, Fla., and Melissa (Brian) McCrary of Jacksonville, Fla.; four sisters, Sally (Tom) Counts of Oshkosh, Cheryl (Jere) Lain of Oshkosh, Karla (Fred) Westphal of Weston, and Connie (Don) Norton of Oshkosh; and six grandchildren, Adam, Mary, Lauren, Eileen, Connor, and Hugh. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Steve will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Winnebago Sheriff's Canine Rescue.
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took my hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
-Author Unknown
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 28 to June 5, 2019