Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Siekierke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven A. Siekierke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven A. Siekierke Obituary
Neenah - Steven A. Siekierke, age 61 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1958 to the late Francis and Marion (Ludwig) Siekierke. He graduated from the Delavan Wisconsin School for the Deaf and was employed at the Country Club for many years.

He enjoyed going to carnivals and helping put rides together. He also had a love for trains. He had his own collection of train artifacts.

Steve is survived by his siblings, Julie (Norm) Boese, Ronald, Peggy (David Schumacher), Gary and Mark Siekierke. He is further survived by, his Uncle Walter Ludwig Jr., and Aunt Elsiena Velauzquez, his niece, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lawrence; five half brothers Marvin, Donald, Glen, Francis Jr. and Dennis, aunt, Janice Ludwig.

A memorial service for Steven will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Eastside, 402 Waugoo Ave. with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -