Neenah - Steven A. Siekierke, age 61 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1958 to the late Francis and Marion (Ludwig) Siekierke. He graduated from the Delavan Wisconsin School for the Deaf and was employed at the Country Club for many years.
He enjoyed going to carnivals and helping put rides together. He also had a love for trains. He had his own collection of train artifacts.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Julie (Norm) Boese, Ronald, Peggy (David Schumacher), Gary and Mark Siekierke. He is further survived by, his Uncle Walter Ludwig Jr., and Aunt Elsiena Velauzquez, his niece, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lawrence; five half brothers Marvin, Donald, Glen, Francis Jr. and Dennis, aunt, Janice Ludwig.
A memorial service for Steven will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Eastside, 402 Waugoo Ave. with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020